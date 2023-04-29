SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Position Boosted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,438 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $9,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. FAS Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 369.2% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.12. 732,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,515. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $37.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.57.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.