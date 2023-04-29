SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

SPYG opened at $56.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $62.18.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

