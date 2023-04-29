SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 3,158.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,436,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300,435 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 12.24% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $287,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,273,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 87,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 22,113 shares during the period. KWB Wealth boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 297,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,181,000 after purchasing an additional 51,510 shares during the period. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 553,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,803,000 after purchasing an additional 28,243 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $65.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $75.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.52.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

