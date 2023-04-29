SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBE stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $52.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.67.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

