Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Spirit Airlines updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Spirit Airlines Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SAVE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.10. 1,006,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,536. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Spirit Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Spirit Airlines

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,533,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,868,000 after acquiring an additional 139,223 shares during the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $590,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,037,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,202,000 after acquiring an additional 322,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonic GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $11,688,000. 67.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

