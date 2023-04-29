SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.08-$1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.67-$4.97 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,842,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,509. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $66.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.69.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 66,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.