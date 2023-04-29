SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.67-$4.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.46 billion-$5.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.54 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.67-4.97 EPS.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,842,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $66.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded SS&C Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Institutional Trading of SS&C Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Natixis purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.