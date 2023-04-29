ssv.network (SSV) Price Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

ssv.network (SSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 28th. ssv.network has a total market capitalization of $290.20 million and $13.95 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ssv.network has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One ssv.network token can now be bought for about $26.20 or 0.00089281 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ssv.network

ssv.network launched on August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ssv.network’s official message board is medium.com/bloxstaking. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking.

ssv.network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a protocol for securely splitting a validator key for Ethereum staking between non-trusting operators, ensuring decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security. Developed by a team including Ethereum Foundation researchers and stakeholders from Consensus, Coinbase, and Blox Staking, SSV was first discussed in a 2019 theoretical paper. In 2020, the EF awarded a staking community grant to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration, which is being led by Blox Staking with contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ssv.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ssv.network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ssv.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

