STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STAA. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total value of $51,001.31. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 27,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,417.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 81.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 264.7% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $70.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.22 and a 200 day moving average of $63.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.35 and a beta of 1.23. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $46.35 and a 12-month high of $112.27.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

