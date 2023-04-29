Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 613.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 236,924 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,724 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 2.2% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $23,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,750,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,782,790,000 after buying an additional 361,614 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,178,651 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,009,722,000 after buying an additional 560,149 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $892,535,000 after buying an additional 1,531,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $7,962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.29. 5,979,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,877,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.91. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $114.31.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen raised their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.