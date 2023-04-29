Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by LDR Capital Management LLC

LDR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,934 shares during the quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWD traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,747,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,311. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

