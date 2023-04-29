Status Price Tops $0.0272 (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last week, Status has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0272 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a market cap of $104.73 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,145,117 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,853,145,116.5370975 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02723053 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $1,699,493.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

