Stenprop (LON:STP) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Stenprop Limited (LON:STP – Get Rating) were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 181 ($2.26) and last traded at GBX 181.75 ($2.27). Approximately 48,219 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 253,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182.75 ($2.28).

Stenprop Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 181.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 181.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £528.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77.

About Stenprop

(Get Rating)

Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stenprop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stenprop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.