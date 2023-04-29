Stephens Downgrades Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) to Equal Weight

Stephens cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $67.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of CALM stock opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.67. Cal-Maine Foods has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $65.32.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $997.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.93 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 58.83% and a net margin of 24.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 16.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

Insider Activity at Cal-Maine Foods

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $72,240.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,194 shares in the company, valued at $252,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.