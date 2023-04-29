Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Short Interest Up 31.4% in April

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the March 31st total of 829,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 6,000 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $287,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,460. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stericycle

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle Stock Down 0.9 %

Stericycle stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.65. The stock had a trading volume of 485,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,202. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.05. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $56.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $684.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.61 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stericycle will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Stericycle in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Featured Stories

