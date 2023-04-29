Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $5.38 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,016 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.9% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 74,817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,632,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 47,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,569,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 80,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 2.2 %

HD stock opened at $300.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.27 and a 200-day moving average of $305.38. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

