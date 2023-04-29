Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Invests $218,000 in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at $709,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,912 shares of company stock worth $8,362,169 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMB opened at $144.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

