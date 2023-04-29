Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 250 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock opened at $99.00 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.64.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

