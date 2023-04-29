Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Announces Earnings Results

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

STC opened at $41.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.44. Stewart Information Services has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stewart Information Services

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stewart Information Services

In related news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.70 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,074,000 after acquiring an additional 418,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,722,000 after acquiring an additional 278,933 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 69.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 474,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,608,000 after acquiring an additional 194,349 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 20.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 453,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,493,000 after acquiring an additional 76,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,885,000 after acquiring an additional 64,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Stewart Information Services from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.