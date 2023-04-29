StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Aethlon Medical Stock Performance
Aethlon Medical stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45. The company has a market cap of $8.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.16.
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.
About Aethlon Medical
Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.
