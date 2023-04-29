StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Price Performance

NYSE:MRIN opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.49. Marin Software has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $2.38.

About Marin Software

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

