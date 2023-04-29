StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Price Performance
Retractable Technologies stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. Retractable Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The company has a market cap of $52.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 7.32.
