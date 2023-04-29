StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. Retractable Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The company has a market cap of $52.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 7.32.

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

