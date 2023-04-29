StockNews.com Lowers Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.22.

Endeavor Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Endeavor Group stock opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 2.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 12,562 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $278,876.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,369 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $97,122.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,773 shares in the company, valued at $861,923.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 12,562 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $278,876.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,926 shares of company stock valued at $731,248 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,710,000 after buying an additional 2,689,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 29.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,006,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,251,000 after buying an additional 2,726,059 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,114,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,350,000 after buying an additional 429,390 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,350,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,590,000 after buying an additional 3,325,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Endeavor Group by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,836,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Articles

