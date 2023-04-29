StockNews.com Lowers Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.66. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average of $28.09.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.50. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

In other news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $46,109.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $46,109.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $44,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,677 shares of company stock valued at $112,788. Corporate insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,914,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,086,000 after purchasing an additional 111,127 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetable products. It operates through the following segments: Fresh and Value-added products, Bananas, and Other Products and Services. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and prepared meals and snacks.

