StockNews.com Lowers Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Performance
Shares of GIFI opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.89 million, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.59. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50.
Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.14 million for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%.
Institutional Trading of Gulf Island Fabrication
About Gulf Island Fabrication
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc engages in the business of fabricating complex steel structures and modules and the provision of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: Services, Fabrication, Shipyard, and Corporate. The Services segment provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, and welding enclosures on offshore platforms and inland structures and at industrial facilities.
