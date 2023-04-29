StockNews.com Lowers Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Performance

Shares of GIFI opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.89 million, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.59. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.14 million for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%.

Institutional Trading of Gulf Island Fabrication

About Gulf Island Fabrication

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIFI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the fourth quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc engages in the business of fabricating complex steel structures and modules and the provision of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: Services, Fabrication, Shipyard, and Corporate. The Services segment provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, and welding enclosures on offshore platforms and inland structures and at industrial facilities.

