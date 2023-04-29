StockNews.com Lowers Sysco (NYSE:SYY) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sysco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $76.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.62. Sysco has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.74.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 70.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,373,000 after buying an additional 709,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,973,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,812,000 after acquiring an additional 448,790 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723,075 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 422.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,747,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,349,000 after purchasing an additional 166,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

