StockNews.com Upgrades AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) to “Hold”

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AppFolio from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on AppFolio from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.33.
AppFolio Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ APPF traded up $10.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.62. 435,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,754. AppFolio has a 52-week low of $79.92 and a 52-week high of $148.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.88 and a 200-day moving average of $117.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.60 and a beta of 0.97.
Institutional Trading of AppFolio
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPF. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 623.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 497,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,391,000 after acquiring an additional 428,479 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,961,000 after acquiring an additional 222,013 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 243.3% in the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 309,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,358,000 after acquiring an additional 219,000 shares in the last quarter. Long Path Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,175,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.
AppFolio Company Profile
AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.
