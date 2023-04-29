StockNews.com Upgrades AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) to “Hold”

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AppFolio from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on AppFolio from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF traded up $10.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.62. 435,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,754. AppFolio has a 52-week low of $79.92 and a 52-week high of $148.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.88 and a 200-day moving average of $117.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.60 and a beta of 0.97.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.23). AppFolio had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $124.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.00 million. Analysts expect that AppFolio will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPF. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 623.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 497,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,391,000 after acquiring an additional 428,479 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,961,000 after acquiring an additional 222,013 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 243.3% in the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 309,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,358,000 after acquiring an additional 219,000 shares in the last quarter. Long Path Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,175,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

