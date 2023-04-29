StockNews.com Upgrades Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

TECH has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.36.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of TECH stock opened at $79.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.09 and a 200 day moving average of $80.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.25. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $99.58.

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $271.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.98 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 15.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is a positive change from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.88%.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Techne

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.