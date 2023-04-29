StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,246 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $12,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in StoneX Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in StoneX Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,852,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 836,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 435,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,994,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at StoneX Group

In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $30,159.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,493,160.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $30,159.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,493,160.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $146,349.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,516.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,124 shares of company stock worth $526,435. Insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Trading Up 2.0 %

SNEX traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,313. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.02 and a fifty-two week high of $106.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.82 and its 200-day moving average is $96.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.45. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $654.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

