Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Short Interest Down 35.1% in April

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the March 31st total of 125,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 271.0 days.
Storebrand ASA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SREDF remained flat at $7.55 during midday trading on Friday. Storebrand ASA has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55.
Storebrand ASA Company Profile
