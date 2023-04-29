Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Short Interest Down 35.1% in April

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the March 31st total of 125,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 271.0 days.

Storebrand ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SREDF remained flat at $7.55 during midday trading on Friday. Storebrand ASA has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55.

Storebrand ASA Company Profile

Storebrand ASA engages in the provision of long-term savings and insurance to the Nordic market. It operates through the following segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pensions, and Other. The Savings segment deals with products that include long-term saving for retirement with no long-term interest rate guarantees.

