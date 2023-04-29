STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.95

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.95 and traded as high as $1.00. STRATA Skin Sciences shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 12,782 shares.
STRATA Skin Sciences Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95.
STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The medical device company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of STRATA Skin Sciences
STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile
STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.