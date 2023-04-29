STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.95

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.95 and traded as high as $1.00. STRATA Skin Sciences shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 12,782 shares.

STRATA Skin Sciences Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The medical device company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 100.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 57.2% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 419,830 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 152,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

