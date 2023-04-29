Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.34 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.
STRA stock opened at $88.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $98.22.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 123.71%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 276,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,922 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after purchasing an additional 12,646 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 585.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.
Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It provides access to education through campus-based and online post-secondary education offerings, as well as through programs to develop job-ready skills. The firm operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Education Technology Services and Australia/New Zealand.
