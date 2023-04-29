Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.34 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

Strategic Education Stock Down 2.2 %

STRA stock opened at $88.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $98.22.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 123.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategic Education

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STRA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 276,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,922 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after purchasing an additional 12,646 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 585.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It provides access to education through campus-based and online post-secondary education offerings, as well as through programs to develop job-ready skills. The firm operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Education Technology Services and Australia/New Zealand.

Further Reading

