Stratis Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 29th. In the last week, Stratis has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $83.79 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001923 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,898.82 or 0.06475311 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00059822 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00039852 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00019060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00022024 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006602 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 148,586,643 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

