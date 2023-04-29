Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Strattec Security Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:STRT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.40. 15,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,443. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.79. The firm has a market cap of $77.89 million, a PE ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Strattec Security has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $37.24.
Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.52). Strattec Security had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $113.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.99 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Strattec Security will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strattec Security
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Strattec Security in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Strattec Security Company Profile
STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the designing, development, manufacturing and marketing of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side doors, power lift gates, power deck lids, and door handles.
Further Reading
