Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Strattec Security Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.40. 15,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,443. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.79. The firm has a market cap of $77.89 million, a PE ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Strattec Security has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $37.24.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.52). Strattec Security had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $113.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.99 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Strattec Security will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strattec Security

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Strattec Security by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 170,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 13,357 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Strattec Security by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Strattec Security by 6.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 13.1% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 179,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 20,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Strattec Security in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Strattec Security Company Profile

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the designing, development, manufacturing and marketing of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side doors, power lift gates, power deck lids, and door handles.

