Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on May 9th

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.

Suburban Propane Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.5% annually over the last three years. Suburban Propane Partners has a payout ratio of 51.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

SPH stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. Suburban Propane Partners has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average is $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.66.

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $397.47 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,827 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 266,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 241.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 25,150 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the fourth quarter worth $474,000. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPH. Mizuho began coverage on Suburban Propane Partners in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Suburban Propane Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. It operates through the following segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and government customers.

