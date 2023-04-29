Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Short Interest Down 22.7% in April

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the March 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sumitomo Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of SOMMY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.82. 6,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,870. Sumitomo Chemical has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Chemical had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 3.83%.

About Sumitomo Chemical

Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Energy and Functional Materials Sector, IT-related Chemicals Sector, Health and Crop Sciences Sector, Pharmaceuticals Sector and Others. The Petrochemicals segment consists of synthetic resin, rubber and other resin processed products.

