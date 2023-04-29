Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $1,109,194,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,159 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,952 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,974,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,879 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 676,962 shares valued at $53,960,539. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.21.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $52.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.40. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $93.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

