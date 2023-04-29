Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $50.56 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,398 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.2% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $50,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $145.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.75 and a 200-day moving average of $143.82. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $155.71.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

