Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $9.28 Million Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 133.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,926 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $9,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 24,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $41.12 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.14.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

