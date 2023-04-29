Summit Trail Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $68.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.37. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $99.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

