Summit Trail Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165,533 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $27,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $44.30. The stock has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.65.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

