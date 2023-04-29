Summit Trail Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 220.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $95.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

