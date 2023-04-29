Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 14,860 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,860 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,575 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 29.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,279,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,589,000 after buying an additional 1,674,460 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,020,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,442,000 after buying an additional 243,926 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,663,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,732,000 after buying an additional 1,149,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 12.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,001,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,808,000 after buying an additional 220,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $39,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,450,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,586,463.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $39,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,450,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,586,463.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,117,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,758,285 shares of company stock valued at $338,794,053. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.58.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $119.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.28. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $163.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.