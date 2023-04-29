Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 89,359 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 83.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,359 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Lcnb Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $417.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $434.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

