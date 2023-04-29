Summit Trail Advisors LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 38,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,587,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,749,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517,798 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,440.8% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,962,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737,383 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,514,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,053,000 after acquiring an additional 924,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,485,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,308,000 after purchasing an additional 42,377 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTL opened at $30.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.98. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $34.72.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

