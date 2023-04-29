Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Announces Earnings Results

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.54 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 30.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOVA shares. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,672.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,235.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.