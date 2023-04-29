Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 237,200 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Superior Group of Companies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Superior Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 540.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Superior Group of Companies by 646.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 456.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. 39.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

SGC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.80. 46,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,050. Superior Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $19.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $148.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.09 million. Superior Group of Companies had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.45%.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.

