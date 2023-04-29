Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,500 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the March 31st total of 424,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 501,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surrozen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Surrozen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 15,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Surrozen during the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Surrozen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Surrozen in the second quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Surrozen by 10,427.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 523,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Surrozen Price Performance

SRZN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.62. 38,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,875. The company has a market cap of $18.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00. Surrozen has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $3.65.

About Surrozen

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

