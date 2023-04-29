Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 31,200 Shares of FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Rating) by 141.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.14% of FSD Pharma worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in FSD Pharma by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUGE stock remained flat at $1.49 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,077. FSD Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17.

FSD Pharma, Inc is a specialty biotech pharmaceutical research and development company. It focuses on developing over time a robust pipeline of FDA-approved synthetic compounds targeting the end cannabinoid system of the human body to treat certain diseases of the central nervous system and autoimmune disorders of the skin, GI tract, and the musculoskeletal system.

