Susquehanna International Group LLP Cuts Stake in Wallbox (NYSE:WBX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its stake in Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) by 85.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,926 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Wallbox were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Wallbox in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,279,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Wallbox by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 401,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 253,038 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Wallbox by 49.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 124,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 41,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Wallbox by 646.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 105,586 shares in the last quarter. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on WBX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Wallbox from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Wallbox from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

WBX traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,211. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Wallbox has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $12.70.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

